Partridge On December 29th 2019 at
Beaumont Nursing Home
after a long illness bravely borne
Doris, aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of Derick,
beloved mum of Douglas,
Nicholas and Beverley.
Dearest nan to Tyler.
Doris's funeral service will be held at
St Columba's Church, Studfall Avenue, Corby on Tuesday 21st January at 10.00am followed by
interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only and
no black to be worn by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020