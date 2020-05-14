Home

SEARLE Doris Passed away peacefully
at the Old Vicarage, Weekley
on 5th May 2020, aged 88 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Eric.
A dearest mum, nan and grandma -
Doris will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Private funeral service will take
place at Kettering Crematorium.
Donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk.
All further enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
