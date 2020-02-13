|
|
|
COE Dorothy Maud Passed away peacefully on
4th February 2020, aged 94 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Laurence.
Dearly loved mum of Pat and Eddie,
much loved grandma of
Craig and Karen,
Lorraine and Tom,
a loving great grandma and
nanna Dot of Andrew.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Rothwell Arts Heritage Centre
and Cats Protection League
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020