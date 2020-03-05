|
MUGGLETON Passed away on 22nd February, Dorothy, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late James and loving Mum to Jayne and the late Jennifer. Mother-in-law to Tim and Eugene. Special Nan to Jamie and Gemma and Big Nan to Maddison, Isabelle, Emily and Jaxon.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium, on
Tuesday 17th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for Diabetes UK may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020