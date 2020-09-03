Home

Duncan Gillies
GILLIES Duncan (Dougie) Passed away suddenly at his home in Rothwell on 16th August 2020, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Carol, much loved father of Debbie and Paul, special grandad of Eloise, Bethany, Rebecca and Ashley and doting great grandad of Toby, Olivia, Madeline, Pippa, Esme and Amelia. Private funeral service. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Dougie for The Salvation Army may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020
