HOWARD Duncan (Mence)
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on the
14th March 2020 aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Ann, dearly loved dad to Andy, Alex and the late Ryan,
a loving grandad and brother
to Nick and Sandra.
A dear friend to many,
will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service for immediate family members only is to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium on Friday 3rd April at 2.00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Guide Dogs For The Blind may be made online at averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family, Independent Funeral Directors, Northampton House, Station Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020