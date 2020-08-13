Home

Duncan Sismey Notice
Sismey Duncan Peacefully on 27th July 2020,
Duncan, aged 63 years.
Loving dad of Red.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private cremation at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Friday 21st August.
Donations, if desired, in Duncan's memory may be sent
directly to the Donkey Sanctuary
or Kidney Research UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a, London Road,
Kettering,
NN15 7QD.
Tel 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
