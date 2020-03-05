|
|
|
DICKENS On 15th February 2020
after a short illness Dyson (Dai)
sadly passed away. Dai will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dai's funeral service will be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium
on Friday 6th March at 11:30.
Family flowers only by request, donations will be received at the service for Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020