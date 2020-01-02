Home

HARKIN On 21st December 2019 Eddie suddenly passed away at Kettering General Hospital aged 79 years.
Loving husband of Wendy and devoted father to Sarah, Paul and his wife Joanne. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Eddie's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Wednesday 15th January at 12:30 pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations are kindly being received at the service for the British Lung Foundation.
All further enquires please to
the Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
