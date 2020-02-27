Home

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
13:00
Holy Trinity Church
Rothwell
Resources
Edith Chambers Notice
Chambers On February 17th 2020,
peacefully at her home in Rothwell,
Edith aged 89 years.
Loving wife of Roy,
mother of Kris and Karen.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Edith's funeral service will be held
at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell
on Monday 9th March at 1.00pm
followed by private interment.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired are for
Alzheimer's UK and a collection plate
will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Desborough, Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
