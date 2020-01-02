|
FOX Edith Joan Passed away suddenly on her
89th Birthday - 14th December 2019.
Loving wife of the late Trevor
and beloved mum of David.
Funeral Service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020