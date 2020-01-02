|
|
|
GRAY Passed away on 18th December,
Edith aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry and dearly loved Mum to Edward, Pauline and Son-in-law Ian. A loving Grandma and Great Grandma, she will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Alzheimers Society
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Directors
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020