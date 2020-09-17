Home

HOWTON Edna Passed away peacefully
on 6th September 2020 aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of the late Derek,
loving mum of Julie,
Kate and the late Nigel and
a dear grandma of Gareth.
Funeral service was held at
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th September.
Further enquiries please
and donations, if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
