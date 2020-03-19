|
GARNER Edward
(Ted) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd February 2020.
For 65 years Ted was a loving and
much loved husband to Eileen.
He was a proud and loving dad
to Alan, Sarah and John, dear
father-in-law to Kerry and Neil
and a devoted grandad to Thomas.
A private service and
committal has taken place.
The family wish to thank everyone
who joined us in celebrating Ted's life,
and to Lorraine Inglis for the service.
Each one of you has contributed
something good to our family.
At Eileen's request there were no
flowers, but donations totalling £425
was collected for Hospice At Home.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020