Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Edward McGuire Notice
McGUIRE Edward
(Eddie) Passed away peacefully on
24th December 2019
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved son of the late
John and Rose McGuire.
A dear brother of John and Jackie
and uncle of Amber.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Kettering Mind
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
