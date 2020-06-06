Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Edward Moss Notice
MOSS 'Eddie'
Edward Aaron Died peacefully on 23rd May 2020,
aged 84 years
in Elm Bank Care Home, Kettering.
He leaves behind his loving wife Joyce,
their son Hadrian,
daughter-in-law Helen,
Grandchildren Christopher
and Darren,
Chris' wife Rosie and
two great grandchildren
Noah and Lydia.
He will be deeply missed,
loved but not forgotten.
Private family service.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020
