Edward Willmott Notice
Willmott Edward On 3rd October 2020 peacefully at Westhill Park Care Home, Kettering, Eddie, aged 94 years, of Kettering.
Re-united with his beloved wife Audrey. Much loved dad of Robert, Dianne and Bryan and Son and daughter in laws Mark and Sarah, also devoted Grandad of Kathryn and Andrew
and Great Grandad of Joshua,
Jamie and Evelyn.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Eddie's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill
Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October. Family flowers only please. If desired donations can be sent directly to the
Alzheimer's Society. All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
