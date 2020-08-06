Home

Kemp Eileen
J.P. Passed away on 2nd August,
Eileen aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill
and a devoted Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
A Graveside service will take place
at The Parish Church of St. Mary's,
Weldon on Wednesday
19th August at 1pm.
Social distancing to be observed.
Family flowers only please but
if desired donations for
Marie Curie or Ashton D.D.U Ward
(cheques made payable to
Kettering General Hospital
Charitable Fund) may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
