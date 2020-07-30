|
Smith Eileen Florence It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eileen Smith on 17th July, peacefully at Westgate Nursing Home, Gayton.
Eileen was a much loved mother
of son Tony (deceased) and fond
wife of the late Don, also sister
to Jean and Graham and a fond
aunt and great aunt.
Much admired for her many years
as a serving St John's Ambulance
Member and Care Worker.
A sincere thank you to
Westgate Nursing Home staff
for their love and care.
Eileen will be taken on her final journey to the Edgar Newman Chapel at Kettering Crematorium.
The service will be at 1pm on
5th August and is family only,
due to the current restrictions.
Family flowers only donations can be made to Age UK c/o Hollowell and Son, 148 Beech Avenue, Abbington, Northampton NN3 2JN.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020