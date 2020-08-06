|
HENSON (nee Murray)
Elaine Passed away peacefully at her home in Maidwell on 28th July 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Philip, loving mother of Amanda, Neil, Adrian and Sally and devoted grandmother. Private family only funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Marie Curie and Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 AN. 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020