Elaine Henson Notice
HENSON (nee Murray)
Elaine Passed away peacefully at her home in Maidwell on 28th July 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Philip, loving mother of Amanda, Neil, Adrian and Sally and devoted grandmother. Private family only funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Marie Curie and Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
