Elisabeth Cleary

Elisabeth Cleary Notice
CLEARY On July 25th 2020 at Kettering General Hospital after a short illness,
Elisabeth (Ellie),
aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of the late Denis, beloved mother of Peter and
daughter-in-law Margaret.
Adored nana of Thomas, Patrick and Joseph. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends in England, Ireland, Germany and the USA. Elisabeth's funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby, on
Tuesday 11th August at 11.00 am, followed by cremation at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
May she rest in peace.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
