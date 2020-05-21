Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
13:00
Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Elizabeth Anderson Notice
ANDERSON Elizabeth
(Bessie) On 13th May 2020,
Bessie aged 94 years of Corby, peacefully passed away at
Beaumont Nursing Home, Kettering.
Beloved wife of the late Willy
and a much loved mum to Carole, Moira, Tom and the late Keith.
A very special 'Granny Bessie' to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She will be so greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Bessie's funeral service will be
held on the 2nd June at 1.00pm at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. This will be for family members only.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
NN17 2DE. Tel 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
