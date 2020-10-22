Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Elizabeth Dougan Notice
Dougan Elizabeth (Betty), formerly Campbell Passed away peacefully on Sunday 18th October 2020. Devoted wife to Bryan and mother to Susannah, Natalia & Jack. Loving grandmother of Dougan, Dahlia, Everly, Ivy & Olivia, precious daughter of Anna & John (junior) Campbell. Sister to Maurice, Bridget, Jimmy,
John, Karen & Maureen.
Beloved sister-in-law of Patricia, Alan, June, Margaret & Brian. Loving aunt
to all her nephews & nieces.
Taken from us after a short
battle with cancer.
Betty will be missing from our lives,
but never from our hearts.
Strong and loving to the very end,
Betty never gave up hope.
She will be miss every hour of
every day, until we meet again.
We love you Betty x
Betty's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on 27th October 2020.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Marie Curie.
All further enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Darley Dale Rd, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
