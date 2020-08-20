|
|
|
MALLEY (Betty)
Elizabeth It is with deep sadness that we
announce that Betty,
passed away peacefully at home
with family by her side,
on Wednesday 12th August,
aged 88 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved Husband John.
A wonderful Mum, Gran,
Great Gran and friend to many.
We shall miss her greatly.
Private service.
As a family we respectfully
request no flowers,
but any donations towards
Marie Curie / Northamptonshire Hospice at Home
would be greatly appreciated.
These may be
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020