Preston Elizabeth (Liz) 9th April 1938 - 3rd March 2020
Passed away peacefully at home.
Dearly loved wife to the late Andy,
mother to Duncan, Graham,
Richard and the late Robert,
mother-in-law to Lorna,
Jo and Debbie,
grandmother to her seven grandchildren,
sister-in-law to Lottie,
Grace and Margaret.
A loyal friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 19th March at 11 a.m.,
followed by burial.
All flowers and further enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020