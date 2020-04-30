Home

STARSMORE Elizabeth Sadly but peacefully
passed away on
11th April 2020, aged 72 years.
Daughter of the late
Jack & Betty Woodcock
and sister of the late Catherine,
much loved mother to
Mark, Paul and Shelley,
loving nanna to her 5 granddaughters.
Committal service was held at
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th April at 11.30am.
Memorial service in celebration of
Elizabeth's life will be held at a later date
at Fuller Baptist Church, Kettering.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Kaleidoscope
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
