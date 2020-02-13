Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Elsie Smith Notice
Smith Elsie
(nee Tailby) Passed away at Northampton General Hospital after a short illness on
Friday 31st January, aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Colin,
much loved Mum of Hayley and
the late Lorraine, Mother-in-law of Stuart and Peter, a loving Nanny of Amy, Sophie, Jodie and Jenna
and a Great Nan of Jessica.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations for Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
