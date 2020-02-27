|
WHEAT Peacefully on 20th February 2020,
Elsie, aged 89 years of Wollaston.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon.
Elsie was a good sister
and a good friend.
The funeral service to take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
13th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for KGH Charity Fund
(Twywell Ward) may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
