|
|
|
SMITH Peacefully on 12th February, 2020
at his home, surrounded by his family.
Emlyn aged 77 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Sheila.
Loving dad of Jason, Michele,
Maxine, David, Wayne,
Michelle & Chad & a special
gramps, pops & poppy.
Funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
2nd March at 1.00p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society or Marie Curie
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020