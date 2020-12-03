|
|
|
GOUGH Emma Emma sadly passed away
on 21st November at
Kettering General Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Loving wife to the late Bob, much loved mum to Robin, Sandra and Jimmy and mother-in-law to Nancy, Martin and Sally. Loving gran to Gaynor, Russell, Gemma, Bryony, James, Roseanne, Andrew and Robyn and great gran to Alex and Joseph.
Emma was a lovely, funny, kind and generous lady who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 4th December at 10:30 am.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Emma for the Corby Autumn Centre can be made by contacting Lee on 07860549062.
All further enquiries please to Corby Co-op Funeral Directors, 15 New Post Office Square, Corby, 01536 261997.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020