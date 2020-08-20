|
|
|
PIGGOTT Emmett Passed away peacefully at home
with his family by his side on
10th August 2020 aged 65 years.
Loving husband of Gail,
beloved father of
Sean, Ryan and Dominic,
Father-in-law to
Nicola, Michelle and Zoe,
Grandad to Mollie-lou, Lacie,
Ariya, Evan and bump.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Our Lady's Church, Corby on
Friday 21st August at 1.00 p.m.
This will be followed by burial at
Rothwell Road, Lawn Cemetery, Kettering at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Diabetes UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020