A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Ena Mitchell Notice
Mitchell Ena
(nee Lewis) Passed away peacefully at the Shrubbery Care Home, Higham Ferrers aged 89 on 14th May 2020.
Reunited with much loved husband John, loving mum to Jane, son in law
Andy and lovely grandma to Mitchell and Finn. Sadly missed by brother Terry and nephews Benjamin and Ashley.
The family would like to thank all the staff at The Shrubbery Care Home
for their care and support over
the last 8 years.
A private funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Children's Society via online at A.Abbott & Sons funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden.
Tel 01933 312142
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
