HILL Passed away on 26th February,
Eric, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of Enid and
dearly loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad. He will be
sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Parish Church of St. Botolph's,
Barton Seagrave on Monday
16th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
CLIC Sargent may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis
Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020