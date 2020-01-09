Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric King

Notice Condolences

Eric King Notice
KING Peacefully on 2nd January, 2020
at Northampton General Hospital,
Eric aged 89 years of Rushden.
Loving husband of the late Elsie,
now re-united.
Loving uncle of his nieces & nephews.
The funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Wednesday
22nd January at 1.00 p.m.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK or
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -