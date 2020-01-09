|
|
|
KING Peacefully on 2nd January, 2020
at Northampton General Hospital,
Eric aged 89 years of Rushden.
Loving husband of the late Elsie,
now re-united.
Loving uncle of his nieces & nephews.
The funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Wednesday
22nd January at 1.00 p.m.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK or
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020