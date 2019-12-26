|
FAIRBAIRN Estelle formerly of Corby, passed away peacefully at Midland Care Home, Wellingborough, where she was extremely well cared for, on 17th December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mother-in-law of Laurence and Michael, devoted grandma of Aiden, Ava and Tommy. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Chapel) on Monday, 30th December at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Midland Care Home may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019