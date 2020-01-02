|
|
|
FAIRBAIRN Estelle formerly of Corby, passed away peacefully at Midland Care Home, Wellingborough, where she was extremely well cared for, on 17th December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mother of Lynn and Jacqueline, mother-in-law of Laurence and Michael, devoted grandma of Samantha and great grandma of Aiden, Ava and Tommy. Funeral Service took place at Kettering Crematorium on Monday, 30th December. Donations in memory of Estelle for Midland Care Home may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020