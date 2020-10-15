Home

Esther Middleton

Notice Condolences

Esther Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON Esther 1935-2020
Rest in peace.
You will be much missed and never forgotten.
Esther passed away peacefully at Manor House Residential Home, on the 8th October 2020, aged 85 years.
Esther was a very much loved wife of the late Joseph,
devoted Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother & Aunt.
Private funeral service to be held at Shire Lodge Cemetery, on
Wednesday 21st October at 10am.
Grateful thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Manor House Residential Home, Middleton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Residents Fund at Manor House Residential Home,
can be made via,
[email protected]
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
