SOLLEY EVA IRENE Peacefully on 21st January 2020
at Bilton Court Care Home,
Eve aged 98 years,
teacher in Wellingborough
Primary Schools for 40 years.
Wife of the late Bill, Stepmother
of Julia and husband Steve,
Nana of Andy and his wife Victoria, Great Nana of Alexander,
Emilia and Benjamin.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
14th February at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020