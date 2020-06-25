Home

Jones Evelyn Ann of Kettering, Northamptonshire.
Born Tredegar, Gwent on
19th September 1926.
Passed away 11th June 2020.
Loving Wife to Richard,
Mother to Stephen, Timothy,
Jonathan and Philip,
Mother-in-law to Mandy,
Karen, Brigitte and Heather,
Grandmother to Sarah, Harriet,
Edward and Polly
and Great Grandmother to Ruby.
Rest in eternal peace.

Donations if desired for
Cats Protection
may be made online
at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 25, 2020
