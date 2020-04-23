|
|
|
REID On April 12th 2020
peacefully at her home in
Corby,Evelyn aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Roy,
much loved mum to Brian and Linzi
and devoted gran to Lisa and Andrew.
Evelyn's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren
Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 27th April at 2.00 pm.
Sadly only immediate family
members will be in attendance.
Family flowers only by request.
A memorial service to celebrate the
life of Evelyn will be held at a later date where donations can be given in her name to Parkinsons Corby.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020