|
|
|
STOREY After a short illness at Kettering General Hospital on 1st October 2020, Evelyn May aged 93 years
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved wife of the late Frank Herbert, loving mother of Kenneth, Janet and Jean. Dearest grandmother and
great grandmother.
Sadly missed by all her family.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Road Baptist Church, Rushden on Monday 19th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020