Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Storey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Storey

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Storey Notice
STOREY After a short illness at Kettering General Hospital on 1st October 2020, Evelyn May aged 93 years
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved wife of the late Frank Herbert, loving mother of Kenneth, Janet and Jean. Dearest grandmother and
great grandmother.
Sadly missed by all her family.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Road Baptist Church, Rushden on Monday 19th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -