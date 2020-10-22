|
STOREY Ken and family would like to thank all those who have shown kindness
and expressed sympathy
in the sad loss of Evelyn.
Thanks to
Kettering General Hospital and
Clanfield Care Home, Islip
for the care given to Evelyn.
Also special thanks to
Reverend Mark Duggan for
taking the service and
A. Abbott and Sons for their
care and professionalism.
Donations for Cancer Research UK
are still being received by
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020