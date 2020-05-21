|
|
|
Girardi Fedele It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Fedele Girardi announces his sudden passing on
May 7th 2020, at the age of 87.
Fedele (known to many as Freddie) passed away peacefully at his home in Rushden and will be lovingly remembered by his wife,
Alessandra, his daughters Lucia and Maria, his son Vincenzo and his grandchildren, James, Zoë,
Charles and Floriana.
Fedele moved to England from Italy
in the late 50s and met Alessandra
(his wife for 63 years)
in Tunbridge Wells, England when he took away a pair of her shoes, repaired them and duly proposed to her.
From an early age he was introduced to shoemaking and shoe repairs, which he continued to enjoy to his last days. Fedele was never happier than when he could bring back to life a desperate pair of shoes in need of repair.
His magical hands could work wonders with leather from which would be
born a beautiful pair of shoes.
He will be remembered for his smile, so meek and mild, so tender and loving. Fedele was a man of few but wise words. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
The Funeral service is private due to current circumstances but a remembrance service will be held
at a later date.
Please make any charitable donations to Diabetes UK.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020