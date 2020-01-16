Home

Fran Whiteman Notice
WHITEMAN Peacefully on 11th January 2020 at Victoria House, Rushden, Fran
aged 79 years, formerly of Irchester.
Much loved Wife, Mum, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and Aunt.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St. Katharine's Church, Irchester on Tuesday 28th January at 3.00pm followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
