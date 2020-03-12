|
|
|
PARKER Frances Maud
'Olga' Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020, aged 100 years,
of Woodford.
Olga was a special Mum, Nan,
Great Nan, Great Great Nan and Sister.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Olga's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday
27th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received for the Salvation Army.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020