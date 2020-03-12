Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Parker

Notice Condolences

Frances Parker Notice
PARKER Frances Maud
'Olga' Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020, aged 100 years,
of Woodford.
Olga was a special Mum, Nan,
Great Nan, Great Great Nan and Sister.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Olga's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday
27th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received for the Salvation Army.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -