The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Frances Taylor Notice
TAYLOR On October 22nd peacefully
at her home in Corby,
Frances aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late David,
much loved mum of
Colette and Maria.
Devoted nan of Sam, Joe and Kian,
Mother-in-law to Adam and Jason.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Frances' Funeral Service
will be held at
Our Lady Of Walsingham Church
on Tuesday November 17th
at 10.00am.
All flowers and further enquiries please
to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -