|
|
|
Adams Frank Keith Passed away on 6th April 2020.
Beloved husband of Jean for 69 years.
Loving father of Philip and Nicholas,
daughters-in-law Margaret and Tish,
much loved grandfather of Sarah,
Matthew and Hannah and
great grandfather of Emma, Henry,
Caitlyn and Maya.
Gone from us into God's keeping.
He will be sadly missed by his
family and friends.
Private funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 20th April at 10.30am.
All enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020