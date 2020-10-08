|
|
|
KEECH Frank Passed away peacefully on
27th September 2020
aged 84 years.
Much loved husband of Jill,
loving dad of David and
the late Matthew, Annette
and Jo (daughters-in-law),
dear grandad of Joe,
Isaac and Reuben,
brother of Sally and
uncle of Jeremy.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 15th October at 10.30am.
No flowers by request but
donations, if desired for
Parkinson's UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020