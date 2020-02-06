|
FRANK SHAW Passed away peacefully on
23rd January aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of Rita and loving Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all of the family. The funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday
17th February at 11am.
Floral tributes or donations to
Cynthia Spencer Hospice at Home
or Marie Curie may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020